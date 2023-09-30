MAC opponents meet when the Akron Zips (1-3) and the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field.

Akron ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (18.8 points per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 86th with 27.3 points allowed per contest. Buffalo's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 512.3 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. Offensively, it ranks 94th with 353.5 total yards per contest.

See below as we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Buffalo vs. Akron Key Statistics

Buffalo Akron 353.5 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 313.5 (114th) 512.3 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.0 (48th) 121.0 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 98.5 (119th) 232.5 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.0 (94th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (121st) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has compiled 933 yards (233.3 ypg) while completing 61.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Mike Washington, has carried the ball 49 times for 234 yards (58.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has run for 168 yards across 41 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. He's chipped in with 10 catches for 102 yards and one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson's 175 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has caught 10 passes and compiled 153 receiving yards (38.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Darrell Harding Jr.'s eight receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has been a dual threat for Akron so far this season. He has 582 passing yards, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 138 yards (34.5 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Lorenzo Lingard, has carried the ball 35 times for 191 yards (47.8 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 147 receiving yards on nine catches with one touchdown through the air.

Jasaiah Gathings' team-high 173 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 29 targets).

Alex Adams has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 165 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Akron or Buffalo gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.