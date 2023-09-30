Buffalo vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
In a clash of MAC teams, the Akron Zips (1-3) will face off against the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The line forecasts must-see action, with Akron favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Buffalo matchup.
Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Buffalo vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-2.5)
|55.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|Akron (-2.5)
|56.5
|-152
|+126
Buffalo vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Buffalo has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Akron has won two games against the spread this season.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1100
|Bet $100 to win $1100
