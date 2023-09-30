Oddsmakers project a tight game when the Akron Zips (1-3) host the Buffalo Bulls (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is favored by 2.5 points. A 55.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Akron has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking 14th-worst with 18.8 points per game. The defense ranks 87th in the FBS (27.3 points allowed per game). Buffalo's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 512.3 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst. On offense, it ranks 93rd with 353.5 total yards per contest.

Buffalo vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Akron, Ohio

Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

TV Channel: ESPN+

Akron vs Buffalo Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Akron -2.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Buffalo Betting Records & Stats

Buffalo is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

In Buffalo's four games with a set total, the two teams combined to hit the over.

This season, Buffalo has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Buffalo has been at least a +115 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

Buffalo Stats Leaders

Cole Snyder has thrown for 933 yards on 61.5% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Mike Washington has rushed 49 times for 234 yards, with two touchdowns.

Ron Cook Jr. has been given 41 carries and totaled 168 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 102 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Marlyn Johnson paces his squad with 175 receiving yards on 15 receptions with four touchdowns.

Nik McMillan has recorded 153 receiving yards (38.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 10 receptions.

Darrell Harding Jr. has racked up 143 reciving yards (35.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Max Michel paces the team with 1.5 sacks, and also has one TFL and six tackles.

Buffalo's top-tackler, Shaun Dolac, has seven tackles, one TFL, and one interception this year.

Charles McCartherens leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording two passes defended.

