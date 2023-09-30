The field for the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club will include Chanettee Wannasaen. The tournament runs from September 29-30.

Looking to bet on Wannasaen at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Wannasaen Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Chanettee Wannasaen Insights

Wannasaen has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 13 rounds played.

Wannasaen has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Wannasaen has won one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Wannasaen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 36 -13 275 1 3 1 1 $235,114

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Players have posted 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Wannasaen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,484 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Wannasaen's Last Time Out

Wannasaen was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

Wannasaen was better than 64% of the golfers at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.85.

Wannasaen did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Wannasaen carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Wannasaen had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.3 on the 20 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

At that last tournament, Wannasaen's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Wannasaen finished the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Wannasaen recorded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.6.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.