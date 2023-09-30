Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 30, when the Cornell Big Red and Colgate Raiders match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Big Red. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Cornell vs. Colgate Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cornell (-4.7) 45.3 Cornell 25, Colgate 20

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Betting Info (2022)

The Big Red put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Big Red games.

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders went 4-7-0 ATS last season.

Last year, six Raiders games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Big Red vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cornell 23 20.5 -- -- 23 20.5 Colgate 8 43.5 6 20 8.7 51.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.