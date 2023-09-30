After hitting .273 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Estevan Florial and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Steven Cruz) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Estevan Florial At The Plate

Florial is hitting .236 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.

In 11 of 16 games this season (68.8%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.

In six games this season, Florial has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 11 .235 AVG .237 .300 OBP .341 .529 SLG .237 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 4/2 K/BB 13/4 1 SB 2

