In the contest between the Fordham Rams and Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM, our computer model expects the Rams to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Fordham vs. Georgetown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-9.7) 46.3 Fordham 28, Georgetown 18

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

The Rams have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Georgetown Betting Info (2022)

The Hoyas compiled a 5-5-1 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six of Hoyas games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Hoyas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgetown 24.0 17.5 32.0 13.3 0.0 30.0 Fordham 35.8 21.8 45.0 8.0 26.5 35.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.