Patriot League opponents match up when the Georgetown Hoyas (2-2) and the Fordham Rams (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Cooper Field.

Georgetown ranks 66th in total offense this season (341.3 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FCS with 341.3 yards allowed per game. Fordham's offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FCS with 35.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is surrendering 21.8 points per game, which ranks 30th.

Fordham vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Washington, District of Columbia Venue: Cooper Field

Fordham vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Fordham Georgetown 426.0 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.3 (53rd) 362.5 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.8 (37th) 156.5 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.0 (22nd) 269.5 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (105th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has put up 1,046 passing yards, or 261.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has recorded 13 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.8 rushing yards per game.

Julius Loughride has run for 347 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground. He's also added 10 catches, totaling 72 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Jacob Rodriguez has racked up 82 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

M.J. Wright's 374 receiving yards (93.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 24 catches on 28 targets with four touchdowns.

Garrett Cody has 17 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 274 yards (68.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mekai Felton has racked up 209 reciving yards (52.3 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop has 585 passing yards for Georgetown, completing 57.8% of his passes and recording six touchdowns this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 91 rushing yards (22.8 ypg) on 25 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Joshua Stakely has 354 rushing yards on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Naieem Kearney has carried the ball 47 times for 249 yards (62.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Nicholas Dunnenman's leads his squad with 140 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Brock Biestek has caught 10 passes for 125 yards (31.3 yards per game) this year.

Jimmy Kibble has a total of 94 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes and scoring one touchdown.

