New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Franklin County, New York this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Franklin Academy High School at Saranac Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Saranac Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Livingston Manor Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
