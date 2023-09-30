Giancarlo Stanton -- with an on-base percentage of .214 in his past 10 games, 61 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the mound, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

Steven Cruz TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 13 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .191.

Stanton enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .211.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 54 of 101 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

Looking at the 101 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 23 of them (22.8%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 33.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 35.6% of his games this season (36 of 101), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .189 AVG .194 .267 OBP .282 .417 SLG .423 16 XBH 21 12 HR 12 29 RBI 31 54/18 K/BB 70/23 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings