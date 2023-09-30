Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Steven Cruz

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Torres leads New York with 161 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 111 of 156 games this season (71.2%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).

In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.8% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (70 of 156), with two or more runs 16 times (10.3%).

Home Away 81 GP 74 .273 AVG .271 .350 OBP .339 .478 SLG .427 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 28 51/36 K/BB 47/30 7 SB 6

