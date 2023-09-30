Gleyber Torres vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Steven Cruz on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 161 hits and an OBP of .345, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- In 111 of 156 games this season (71.2%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.8% of his games this year, Torres has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this year (70 of 156), with two or more runs 16 times (10.3%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|74
|.273
|AVG
|.271
|.350
|OBP
|.339
|.478
|SLG
|.427
|29
|XBH
|26
|16
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|28
|51/36
|K/BB
|47/30
|7
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Cruz makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.