Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals and Steven Cruz, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Royals Player Props
|Yankees vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Royals
|Yankees vs Royals Odds
|Yankees vs Royals Prediction
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 106 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 106), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (4.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Oswaldo Cabrera
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Estevan Florial
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.234
|AVG
|.249
|.285
|OBP
|.323
|.352
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|25/9
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cruz gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.