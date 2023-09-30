Jenny Shin is part of the field from September 29-30 in the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas, taking on a par-71, 6,438-yard course.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

Jenny Shin Insights

Shin has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey twice and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 20 rounds, Shin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Shin has finished in the top 20 in two of her past five tournaments.

Shin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Shin will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -4 274 0 16 0 2 $571,097

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Shin has played in the past year has been 122 yards longer than the 6,438 yards Pinnacle Country Club will be at for this event.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship ranked in the 63rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Shin shot better than 82% of the competitors at the Kroger Queen City Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.85.

Shin recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Shin carded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Shin carded more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 5.3 on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship.

In that last competition, Shin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Shin ended the Kroger Queen City Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Shin had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.6.

