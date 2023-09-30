Kyle Higashioka vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Higashioka returns to action for the New York Yankees against Steven Cruz and the Kansas City RoyalsSeptember 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 19 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-2.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .232 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Higashioka has had a hit in 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.8%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (12.8%), leaving the park in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Higashioka has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games.
- In 21 games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.212
|AVG
|.248
|.263
|OBP
|.279
|.452
|SLG
|.372
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|18
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Cruz (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander tossed two innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering two earned runs without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .217 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.