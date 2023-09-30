Our projection model predicts the Duquesne Dukes will defeat the LIU Post Pioneers on Saturday, September 30 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

LIU Post vs. Duquesne Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Duquesne (-0.3) 58.9 Duquesne 30, LIU Post 29

LIU Post Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers went 7-3-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Pioneers games.

Duquesne Betting Info (2023)

The Dukes have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in two games with a set total.

Out of Dukes two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

Pioneers vs. Dukes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LIU Post 9.0 26.0 -- -- 9.0 26.0 Duquesne 24.3 43.0 49.0 7.0 12.0 61.0

