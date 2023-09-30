The LIU Post Pioneers (0-3) hit the road for an NEC clash against the Duquesne Dukes (1-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium.

While LIU Post ranks 70th in total defense with 364.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little worse, ranking 17th-worst (263.7 yards per game). In terms of total yards, Duquesne ranks 75th in the FCS (323.7 total yards per game) and 78th on defense (378.0 total yards allowed per contest).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

LIU Post vs. Duquesne Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Old Westbury, New York

Old Westbury, New York Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

LIU Post vs. Duquesne Key Statistics

LIU Post Duquesne 263.7 (116th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.7 (99th) 364.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.0 (39th) 133.7 (74th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.3 (64th) 130.0 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.3 (76th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (125th) 3 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

LIU Post Stats Leaders

Luca Stanzani has recorded 204 yards (68.0 ypg) on 25-of-41 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 68 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 14 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ethan Greenwood, has carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

This season, Pat Bowen has carried the ball 16 times for 72 yards (24.0 per game).

Davon Wells' team-leading 130 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Aviyon Smith-Mack has put up a 61-yard season so far, hauling in five passes on 10 targets.

Quincy McDuffie's five grabs have turned into 59 yards.

Duquesne Stats Leaders

Darius Perrantes leads Duquesne with 450 yards on 29-of-64 passing with four touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Taj Butts is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 161 yards, or 53.7 per game.

Edward Robinson III has piled up 136 yards (on 25 carries).

Keshawn Brown has registered 12 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 209 (69.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

DJ Powell has eight receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 156 yards (52.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Tedy Afful has racked up 99 reciving yards (33.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

