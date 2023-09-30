New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Madison County, New York, there are attractive high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Madison County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Morrisville Senior High School at Bishop Grimes Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: East Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.