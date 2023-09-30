Pioneer League opponents meet when the Marist Red Foxes (1-2) and the Stetson Hatters (2-2) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field.

Marist has been a bottom-25 offense this year, ranking 24th-worst with 290.7 yards per game. The defense is ranked 93rd in the FCS (401.3 yards allowed per game). Stetson has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 23rd-worst with 36.5 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive offensively, generating 27.5 points per contest (47th-ranked).

Marist vs. Stetson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field

Marist vs. Stetson Key Statistics

Marist Stetson 290.7 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (49th) 401.3 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.5 (27th) 71.3 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140 (66th) 219.3 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209 (51st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has thrown for 551 yards, completing 46.7% of his passes and tossing five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 34 yards (11.3 ypg) on 15 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Amin Woods has 159 rushing yards on 43 carries with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche's team-leading 281 yards as a receiver have come on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) with three touchdowns.

Will Downes has put up a 129-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on nine targets.

Brandon Lombana's five receptions have yielded 51 yards and one touchdown.

Stetson Stats Leaders

Matt O'Connor has racked up 488 yards (122 yards per game) while completing 59.7% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Kaderris Roberts is his team's leading rusher with 58 carries for 326 yards, or 81.5 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Devon Brewer has run for 108 yards across 37 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Nazeviah Burris has registered 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 308 (77 yards per game). He's been targeted 21 times and has one touchdown.

Gabe Atkin has 21 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 255 yards (63.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jalon Warthen-Carr has racked up 109 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) this season.

