New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Nassau County, New York is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in New York This Week
Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week
South Side Senior High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Roosevelt, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malverne Senior High School at Island Trees Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Levittown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellington C Mepham High School at Manhasset Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Manhasset, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Massapequa High School at Oceanside Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Oceanside, NY
- Conference: AA - 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Division Ave High School at John F. Kennedy Senior High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Bellmore, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
