High school football competition in Nassau County, New York is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Oneida County
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Onondaga County
  • Broome County
  • Dutchess County
  • Ulster County
  • Cortland County
  • Saratoga County
  • Sullivan County
  • Albany County

    • Nassau County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    South Side Senior High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Roosevelt, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Malverne Senior High School at Island Trees Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Levittown, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wellington C Mepham High School at Manhasset Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Manhasset, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Massapequa High School at Oceanside Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Oceanside, NY
    • Conference: AA - 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Division Ave High School at John F. Kennedy Senior High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Bellmore, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.