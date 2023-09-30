New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

Seeking a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

Games in New York Today

Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Syracuse (-7)

Syracuse (-7) Syracuse Moneyline: -275

-275 Clemson Moneyline: +225

+225 Total: 53.5

Buffalo Bulls vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Akron, Ohio

Akron, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Akron (-3)

Akron (-3) Akron Moneyline: -145

-145 Buffalo Moneyline: +120

+120 Total: 55.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.