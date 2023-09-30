Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 5 college football lineup features top teams in action, including fans watching from New York. Among those contests is the Clemson Tigers playing the Syracuse Orange.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Buffalo Bulls at Akron Zips
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Akron (-3)
Duquesne Dukes at LIU Post Pioneers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bethpage Federal Credit Union Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Stetson Hatters at Marist Red Foxes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Tenney Stadium at Leonidoff Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7)
Fordham Rams at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Cooper Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Schoellkopf Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Villanova Wildcats at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Stony Brook Seawolves at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- TV Channel: BTN
