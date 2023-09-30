Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Steven Cruz and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Steven Cruz
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .214.
- Cabrera has had a hit in 45 of 93 games this year (48.4%), including multiple hits 13 times (14.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has had an RBI in 22 games this year (23.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (31.2%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|50
|.194
|AVG
|.231
|.223
|OBP
|.322
|.299
|SLG
|.308
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|18
|32/4
|K/BB
|38/21
|3
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.16 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cruz (0-0 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing two earned runs without surrendering a hit.
- In nine games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .217 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.