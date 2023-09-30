New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Otsego County, New York, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Otsego County, New York High School Football Games This Week
New York Mills Senior High School at Cooperstown Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Cooperstown, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
