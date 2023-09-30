The Maine Black Bears (0-4) square off against a fellow CAA opponent when they visit the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-4) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium.

While Maine ranks 92nd in total defense with 397.8 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 14th-worst (252.5 yards per game). Stony Brook has been struggling offensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FCS with 13.3 points per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 30.8 points per contest (85th-ranked).

For more about this contest, read on.

Stony Brook vs. Maine Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Orono, Maine

Orono, Maine Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Stony Brook vs. Maine Key Statistics

Stony Brook Maine 284 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.5 (98th) 441.3 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (104th) 114.8 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.8 (103rd) 169.3 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (106th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case leads Stony Brook with 677 yards on 63-of-125 passing with three touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Ross Tallarico has carried the ball 21 times for 165 yards.

Johnny Martin III has run for 116 yards across 26 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Anthony Johnson paces his squad with 261 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Jayce Freeman has collected 110 receiving yards (27.5 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Jayden Cook's 14 grabs (on 18 targets) have netted him 93 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Maine Stats Leaders

Derek Robertson has 579 pass yards for Maine, completing 55.6% of his passes and five interceptions this season.

Tristen Kenan has carried the ball 68 times for a team-high 273 yards (68.3 per game) with three scores. He has also caught 11 passes for 83 yards.

John Gay has carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards (38 per game) and one touchdown.

Jamie Lamson has hauled in 14 catches for 110 yards (27.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Montigo Moss has grabbed eight passes while averaging 24 yards per game.

