The Clemson Tigers (2-2) and the Syracuse Orange (4-0) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in a clash of ACC opponents.

Clemson has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking 21st-best in total offense (474.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (262.8 yards allowed per game). Syracuse has dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in points per game (44.3) and seventh-best in points surrendered per game (10.8).

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Syracuse vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Syracuse Clemson 507.8 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474.3 (27th) 274.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.8 (7th) 213.3 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199 (28th) 294.5 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.3 (37th) 5 (50th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (85th) 10 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse this season. He has 972 passing yards (243 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 316 yards (79 ypg) on 46 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has totaled 311 yards on 61 carries with six touchdowns, while also catching 11 passes for 95 yards.

Damien Alford has racked up 247 receiving yards on 17 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Donovan Brown has 15 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 239 yards (59.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Umari Hatcher's 13 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 225 yards (56.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 976 pass yards for Clemson, completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 73 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Will Shipley has 292 rushing yards on 54 carries with one touchdown. He's also added 15 catches for 96 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Phil Mafah has piled up 235 yards on 35 carries, scoring three times.

Beaux Collins' team-high 226 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 27 targets) with one touchdown.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 40.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Antonio Williams has racked up 15 receptions for 145 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Clemson or Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.