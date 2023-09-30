The Clemson Tigers (2-2) will have their 13th-ranked run defense on display versus the Syracuse Orange (4-0) and the No. 16 running attack in college football, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are favored by 7 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Syracuse vs. Clemson Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Syracuse Moneyline
BetMGM Clemson (-7) 53.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 53.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Syracuse vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Syracuse has covered twice in three chances against the spread this year.
  • Clemson has covered once in three games with a spread this season.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 7 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Syracuse 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the ACC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

