The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) face an FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers ranks 24th-worst in total offense (324.0 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 32nd with 308.3 yards allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, Wagner ranks 103rd in the FCS (291.5 total yards per game) and 82nd on the other side of the ball (380.0 total yards allowed per game).

Wagner vs. Rutgers Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN City: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: SHI Stadium

Wagner vs. Rutgers Key Statistics

Wagner Rutgers 291.5 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.0 (111th) 380.0 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.3 (31st) 118.8 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (44th) 172.8 (85th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.8 (124th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has put up 581 passing yards, or 145.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.5% of his passes and has tossed five touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 18.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Zachary Palmer-Smith is his team's leading rusher with 60 carries for 271 yards, or 67.8 per game.

Rickey Spruill has racked up 101 yards (on 26 carries).

Trevor Shorter's 198 receiving yards (49.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions on 13 targets with two touchdowns.

Mark Didio has put together a 139-yard season so far. He's caught 19 passes on 21 targets.

Jaylen Bonelli has racked up 117 reciving yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rutgers Stats Leaders

Gavin Wimsatt has been a dual threat for Rutgers so far this season. He has 587 passing yards, completing 51.7% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 172 yards (43.0 ypg) on 34 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kyle Monangai has carried the ball 69 times for a team-high 384 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Christian Dremel has hauled in 10 catches for 157 yards (39.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

JaQuae Jackson has put together a 136-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on 16 targets.

Isaiah Washington has hauled in nine catches for 91 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per game.

