Yankees vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (81-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-105) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.
The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt (9-9, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Steven Cruz.
Yankees vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 90 times this season and won 49, or 54.4%, of those games.
- This season New York has won 36 of its 58 games, or 62.1%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- New York ranks 25th in the majors with 666 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 25
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Merrill Kelly
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 6-0
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-0
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|L 12-5
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
|September 30
|@ Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Steven Cruz
|October 1
|@ Royals
|-
|Michael King vs Zack Greinke
