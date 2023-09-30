The New York Yankees and Austin Wells will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

Yankees vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are eighth in MLB play with 219 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York is 21st in baseball with a .397 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

New York is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (666 total).

The Yankees rank 27th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 20th in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

New York has a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (9-9 with a 4.65 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Yankees, his 32nd of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Schmidt is trying to record his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.

Schmidt will look to record his 22nd game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Merrill Kelly 9/26/2023 Blue Jays W 2-0 Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays W 6-0 Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-0 Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt 9/29/2023 Royals L 12-5 Away Carlos Rodón Jordan Lyles 9/30/2023 Royals - Away Clarke Schmidt Steven Cruz 10/1/2023 Royals - Away Michael King Zack Greinke

