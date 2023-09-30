When the New York Yankees (81-79) and Kansas City Royals (55-105) match up at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, September 30, Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Royals will send Steven Cruz to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to win. The total is 9.5 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-9, 4.65 ERA) vs Cruz - KC (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -140 +115 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to wager on the Yankees and Royals game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Yankees (-140), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Yankees are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 49, or 54.4%, of the 90 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 36-22 (winning 62.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

New York has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (34.6%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 42 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-105)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.