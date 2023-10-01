On Sunday, Aaron Judge (.535 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

Judge is batting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 88 walks.

In 59.4% of his 106 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 28 games this year, he has homered (26.4%, and 8.1% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (17.0%).

He has scored in 57 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Home Away 53 GP 53 .249 AVG .286 .376 OBP .435 .562 SLG .665 24 XBH 29 17 HR 20 37 RBI 38 65/39 K/BB 65/49 1 SB 2

