Best bets are available as the Miami Dolphins (3-0) head into a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

When is Bills vs. Dolphins?

Game Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Bills winning by a considerably more robust margin (6.2 points). Take the Bills.

The Bills have a 58.7% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (2-1).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Dolphins won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Miami has played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-2.5)



Buffalo (-2.5) The Bills have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-1-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Dolphins are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Miami is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) These two teams average 73.6 points per game combined, 20.1 more than the over/under of 53.5.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 18.1 fewer points per game (35.4) than this game's over/under of 53.5 points.

The Bills have combined with their opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

The Dolphins have gone over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Gabriel Davis Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 53.0 2

Raheem Mostert Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 12.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 3 80.0 6 26.3 1

