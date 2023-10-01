Miami (3-0) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Bills favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Bills against the Dolphins is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Dolphins matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Dolphins vs Bills on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In three games this year, the Bills have led after the first quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 6.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Dolphins have had the lead two times and been tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have put up more points than their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing two points on average in the second quarter.

In each contest (three) this season, the Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In three games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is allowing one points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time and tied two times in three games this season.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Bills have won that quarter in two games and have lost that quarter in one game.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

The Dolphins have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 4 In-Game Primers

Bills vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have suited up for three games this season and have had the lead after the first half in every contest, good for a 2-1 record.

The Dolphins have suited up for three games this season and have been leading after the first half in all of them. They own a 3-0 record in those games.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, going 2-0 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in one game (0-1).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 11.3 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

The Dolphins have been outscored in the second half two times and outscored their opponent in the second half one time in three games this year.

Rep the Bills or the Dolphins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.