The Buffalo Bills' (2-1) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Miami Dolphins (3-0) currently features six players. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 from Highmark Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Bills won 37-3 over the Washington Commanders.

Last time out, the Dolphins won 70-20 over the Denver Broncos.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Reid Ferguson LS Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Bates OL Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Taron Johnson CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Jordan Poyer S Knee Out Tre'Davious White CB Vet rest Did Not Participate In Practice Siran Neal CB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Salvon Ahmed RB Groin Questionable Durham Smythe TE Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Back Questionable Connor Williams OL Groin Questionable DeShon Elliott S Ankle Questionable Eli Apple CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Jaelan Phillips LB Oblique Out Tyler Kroft TE Back Limited Participation In Practice Julian Hill TE Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: CBS

Bills Season Insights

Defensively, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking second-best by allowing just 253 yards per game. They rank eighth on offense (383.3 yards per game).

The Bills have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 30.3 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 11.7 points allowed per game) this year.

On defense, the Bills have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best by giving up just 142.3 passing yards per game. They rank 12th on offense (234 passing yards per game).

Buffalo ranks seventh in run offense (149.3 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (110.7 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The Bills own the third-best turnover margin in the league at +4, forcing nine turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over five times (21st in NFL).

Bills vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-2.5)

Bills (-2.5) Moneyline: Bills (-145), Dolphins (+120)

Bills (-145), Dolphins (+120) Total: 53.5 points

