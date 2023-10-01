The Miami Dolphins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

Bills Insights

The Bills put up 30.3 points per game, 6.6 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (23.7).

The Bills average 383.3 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 361.3 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

This season, Buffalo averages 149.3 yards per game on the ground, 19.3 more than Miami allows per outing (130).

The Bills have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Dolphins.

Bills Home Performance

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 at New York L 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 Las Vegas W 38-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Washington W 37-3 CBS 10/1/2023 Miami - CBS 10/8/2023 Jacksonville - NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York - NBC 10/22/2023 at New England - CBS

