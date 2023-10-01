How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Buffalo Bills (2-1) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Highmark Stadium.
How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
Bills Insights
- The Bills put up 30.3 points per game, 6.6 more than the Dolphins allow per outing (23.7).
- The Bills average 383.3 yards per game, 22 more yards than the 361.3 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
- This season, Buffalo averages 149.3 yards per game on the ground, 19.3 more than Miami allows per outing (130).
- The Bills have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Dolphins.
Bills Home Performance
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/11/2023
|at New York
|L 22-16
|ABC/ESPN
|9/17/2023
|Las Vegas
|W 38-10
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Washington
|W 37-3
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Miami
|-
|CBS
|10/8/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|NFL Network
|10/15/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|-
|CBS
