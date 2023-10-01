Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Highmark Stadium.

Keep reading for the top performers in this outing between the Bills and the Dolphins, and what player prop bets to evaluate.

Josh Allen Touchdown Odds

Allen Odds to Score First TD: +750

Allen Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds

Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +600

Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 268.5 (-113) 37.5 (-113) - James Cook - 60.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 45.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 80.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 26.5 (-113) Dawson Knox - - 22.5 (-108)

More Dolphins Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Durham Smythe - - 18.5 (-113) Braxton Berrios - - 23.5 (-113) Tyreek Hill - - 86.5 (-113) Raheem Mostert - 52.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113) Jaylen Waddle - - 62.5 (-113) Tua Tagovailoa 271.5 (-113) - - Devon Achane - 38.5 (-113) -

