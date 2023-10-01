Will Dalton Kincaid Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 4?
In the Week 4 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Dalton Kincaid find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Kincaid will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)
- Kincaid has 72 yards receiving on 11 receptions (12 targets), averaging 24 yards per game.
- Kincaid does not have a TD reception this year in three games.
Dalton Kincaid Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|6
|5
|43
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|2
|2
|3
|0
Rep Dalton Kincaid with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.