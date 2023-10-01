In the Week 4 tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Dalton Kincaid find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has 72 yards receiving on 11 receptions (12 targets), averaging 24 yards per game.

Kincaid does not have a TD reception this year in three games.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0

