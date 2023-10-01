Buffalo Bills receiver Dawson Knox will be up against the Miami Dolphins and their 20th-ranked passing defense in Week 4, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Knox has put together a 46-yard year so far (15.3 yards receiving per game) with one TD, reeling in seven throws on 12 targets.

Knox vs. the Dolphins

Knox vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Miami's defense has not let a player pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Dolphins have conceded a TD pass to three opposing players this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Knox will play against the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this week. The Dolphins give up 231.3 passing yards per contest.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 11th in the league by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Dawson Knox Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-118)

Knox Receiving Insights

Knox has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of three games (33.3%).

Knox has received 10.9% of his team's 110 passing attempts this season (12 targets).

He has 46 receiving yards on 12 targets to rank 141st in NFL play with 3.8 yards per target.

Knox, in three games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (11.1% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Knox (five red zone targets) has been targeted 31.2% of the time in the red zone (16 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Knox's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

