When Dawson Knox takes the field for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Dawson Knox score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Knox's seven grabs (12 targets) have netted him 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one TD.

In one of three games this season, Knox has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Dawson Knox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 25 0 Week 2 Raiders 5 3 10 1 Week 3 @Commanders 3 1 11 0

