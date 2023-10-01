DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 59 walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.

In 34.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 66 .246 AVG .240 .345 OBP .307 .398 SLG .384 20 XBH 20 8 HR 7 24 RBI 20 66/34 K/BB 59/25 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings