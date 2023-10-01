Estevan Florial vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Estevan Florial (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Estevan Florial Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Estevan Florial At The Plate
- Florial is batting .237 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), Florial has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Florial has driven in a run in seven games this season (41.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Estevan Florial Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|12
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.300
|OBP
|.333
|.529
|SLG
|.238
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|4/2
|K/BB
|15/4
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 39-year-old has a 4.92 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.