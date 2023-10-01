On Sunday, Gleyber Torres (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent game against the Royals.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 163 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

In 71.3% of his games this year (112 of 157), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 24 games this year (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Torres has had an RBI in 46 games this season (29.3%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (12.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 71 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 75 .273 AVG .274 .350 OBP .343 .478 SLG .428 29 XBH 26 16 HR 9 38 RBI 30 51/36 K/BB 47/31 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings