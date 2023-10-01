Isiah Kiner-Falefa vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals and Zack Greinke, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since September 26, when he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .242 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 60 of 106 games this year (56.6%), including multiple hits 14 times (13.2%).
- In 5.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (29.2%), including multiple runs in five games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|54
|.234
|AVG
|.249
|.285
|OBP
|.323
|.352
|SLG
|.333
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|23
|25/9
|K/BB
|44/19
|6
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals are sending Greinke (1-15) to make his 27th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents have a .281 batting average against him.
