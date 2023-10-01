The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins are scheduled to square off in a Week 4 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will James Cook find his way into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will James Cook score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Cook has rushed for a team-leading 267 yards on 44 attempts (89 yards per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

Cook has also caught 10 balls for 67 yards (22.3 per game).

Cook does not have a rushing touchdown in three games.

James Cook Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0 Week 3 @Commanders 15 98 0 2 14 0

