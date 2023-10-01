Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 4?
In the Week 4 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Josh Allen find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a TD)
- This season Allen has collected 89 rushing yards (29.7 per game) on 12 attempts with one touchdown.
- Allen has one rushing TD this year.
Josh Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
