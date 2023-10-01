Kyle Higashioka vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Higashioka has recorded a hit in 40 of 79 games this year (50.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.9%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 28 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 22 of 79 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.254
|.263
|OBP
|.284
|.452
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|18
|33/8
|K/BB
|41/6
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (207 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- In 29 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .281 against him.
