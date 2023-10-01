On Sunday, Kyle Higashioka (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Royals.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Higashioka has recorded a hit in 40 of 79 games this year (50.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (13.9%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (12.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 28 of 79 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 22 of 79 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .212 AVG .254 .263 OBP .284 .452 SLG .381 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 16 RBI 18 33/8 K/BB 41/6 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings