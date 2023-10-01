The New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun are battling in the WNBA playoffs semifinals, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-5.5) 160.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have put together a 20-23-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sun have compiled a 24-20-0 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 16-20.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread four times this year (4-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • The Liberty and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 25 out of 43 times this season.
  • Sun games have hit the over 25 out of 44 times this year.

