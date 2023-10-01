Oswald Peraza vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Oswald Peraza (.143 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswald Peraza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Royals Player Props
|Yankees vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Royals
|Yankees vs Royals Odds
|Yankees vs Royals Prediction
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .189 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 50 games this season, Peraza has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Peraza has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (11 of 50), with two or more RBI three times (6.0%).
- In 13 games this season (26.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Estevan Florial
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Oswaldo Cabrera
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.184
|AVG
|.194
|.253
|OBP
|.279
|.263
|SLG
|.280
|4
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|21/5
|K/BB
|29/8
|2
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 4.92 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 137 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering one hit.
- The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.92, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.