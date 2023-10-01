The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .214 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 25 walks.

Cabrera has had a hit in 46 of 94 games this season (48.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (13.8%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (5.3%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (24.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (5.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 29 games this season (30.9%), including three multi-run games (3.2%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 51 .194 AVG .231 .223 OBP .321 .299 SLG .306 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 10 RBI 19 32/4 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings