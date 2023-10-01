Stefon Diggs has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Dolphins have conceded 231.3 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Diggs has 25 receptions (while being targeted 32 times) for a team-high 279 yards and one TD, averaging 93.0 yards per game.

Diggs vs. the Dolphins

Diggs vs the Dolphins (since 2021): 5 GP / 69.6 REC YPG / REC TD

Three players have grabbed a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Miami on the season.

The pass defense of the Dolphins is allowing 231.3 yards per game this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Dolphins' defense is ranked 11th in the league with three passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 80.5 (-115)

Diggs Receiving Insights

Diggs, in two of three games this season, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Diggs has received 29.1% of his team's 110 passing attempts this season (32 targets).

He has 279 receiving yards on 32 targets to rank 39th in league play with 8.7 yards per target.

In one of three games this season, Diggs has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

With four red zone targets, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

Diggs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Commanders 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 8 REC / 111 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 7 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/11/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 10 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

